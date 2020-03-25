Sephaku Holdings reappoints executive director

South Africa’s Sephaku Holdings has announced that Kenneth Capes has been re-appointed as an executive director and CEO of Métier Mixed Concrete Proprietary Ltd, with effect from 1 April 2020.
Mr Capes’ experience spans the manufacture of ready-mixed concrete to quarrying. He first joined
the company’s board as an executive director in 2013, as part of the founding owners of Métier following its acquisition in the first quarter of 2013.
“The board welcomes the appointment of Kenneth as an executive director of the company and
looks forward to his valuable contribution to SepHold's long-term growth strategy,” said the company in a statement.
South Africa’s Sephaku Holdings has announced that Kenneth Capes has been re-appointed as an executive director and CEO of Métier Mixed Concrete Proprietary Ltd, with effect from 1 April 2020.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email