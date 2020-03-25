Sephaku Holdings reappoints executive director

25 March 2020

South Africa’s Sephaku Holdings has announced that Kenneth Capes has been re-appointed as an executive director and CEO of Métier Mixed Concrete Proprietary Ltd, with effect from 1 April 2020.



Mr Capes’ experience spans the manufacture of ready-mixed concrete to quarrying. He first joined

the company’s board as an executive director in 2013, as part of the founding owners of Métier following its acquisition in the first quarter of 2013.



“The board welcomes the appointment of Kenneth as an executive director of the company and

looks forward to his valuable contribution to SepHold's long-term growth strategy,” said the company in a statement.

