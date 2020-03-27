Cemex makes organisational changes

27 March 2020

Cemex has announced that Sergio Mauricio Menéndez Medina, current president of Cemex Europe, has been appointed as president of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Therefore, Mr Menéndez Medina will oversee the business in the Philippines, Israel, Egypt and the UAE, in addition to his current responsibilities, with effect from 27 March 2020.

"I would like to thank our current president of our Asia, Middle East and Africa region, Joaquin Estrada, for his contribution and commitment to Cemex during his 29 years of service in the company, and wish him success in his new endeavors," said Fernando González, CEO of Cemex.

Jesús Vicente González Herrera, current president of Cemex in South and Central America and the Caribbean, will also now oversee the company’s Global Trading activities.

