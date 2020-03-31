Holcim Philippines to increase AF use

ICR Newsroom By 31 March 2020

Holcim Philippines plans to further increase its use of suitable and preprocessed waste as alternative fuel and raw material to reduce costs as well as help address the country’s solid waste issue.



“Aside from its business benefits, our Geocycle unit enables us to further contribute to Philippine development in a sustainable manner. Through our co-processing operations, we are able to lower our carbon footprint and help ease the waste management challenges of the country while producing an essential building material for development,” said Holcim Philippines President and CEO, John Stull.



In 2019 the cement producer co-processed more than 170,000t, supported by its waste management subsidiary Geocycle. The company agreed to preprocess the segregated waste of the local governments near its plants in Mindanao and Luzon. This enabled it to avoid coal use for 38 days, resulting in lower carbon emissions and fuel costs.

