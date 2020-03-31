BUA provides funds for COVID-19 relief in Nigeria

Nigeria’s BUA has fulfilled a pledge by transferring NGN1bn (US$2.6m) of funds to the COVID-19 relief account with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In addition, the group also announced another donation of NGN300m to Sokoto, Edo and Ogun states to further assist an adequate COVID-19 response. These additional donations will be made on behalf of its BUA Cement subsidiary which has major production operations in these states, whilst Ogun was also selected as a beneficiary due to its proximity to Lagos, which is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.

"BUA is monitoring the situation closely and is also looking at other states that may need additional help. We will continue engaging with these states and relevant partners including the NCDC in the areas where they need support to win this fight against COVID-19," said Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of the group.

