Indian lockdown leaves plant staff stranded

31 March 2020

Following the Indian lockdown as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ramco Cements has stopped production at its plant in Haridaspur, Jajpur.

However, around 400 workers from other states such as Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar allegedly remain stranded inside the factory, according to The Pioneer. The issue has now been raised with company management and the appropriate District Collector.

