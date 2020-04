Egyptian cement prices fall 3% in March

01 April 2020

The price of Portland cement in Egypt fell 2.5 per cent MoM to EGP780/t (US$49.4/t) in March 2020, compared to EGP800/t in February, according to the Central Administration of Needs and Building Materials.

White cement prices remained stable at EGP2400/t during the first three months of 2020, the report added. Elsewhere, ready-mixed concrete prices remained stable YoY at around EGP725/m3 in the 1Q20.

