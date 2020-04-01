Breedon Group closes operations in Ireland

Breedon Group has announced the temporary closure of its plants in the Republic of Ireland, including its Kinnegad cement plant, with the exception of those serving health projects or critical road and utility infrastructure.

The closure is in addition to other measures announced last week and follows the Irish government introducing restrictions on non-essential businesses from 27 March.

"Our priority remains the health and wellbeing of our colleagues, subcontractors, customers and communities and we will continue to respond as appropriate to guidance from the governments and health authorities of both the UK and Ireland," said the company in a statement.

