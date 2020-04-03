Asia Cement Corp partners with RWE for offshore energy project

Europe’s third-largest renewables group, RWE, is partnering with Taiwan’s Asia Cement Corp to set up an offshore wind project. The Chu Feng project would have an installed capacity of 448MW and be located off the northwest coast, near Hsinchu City.



"The Chu Feng project will enable us to enter this growing market with a strong local partner at our side, whose local expertise complements our global experience and technical know-how," said Sven Utermoehlen, senior vice president of Renewable Operations Offshore at Innogy (RWE).



The partnership intends to participate in the next grid allocation round of Taiwan’s offshore auction for the project.

