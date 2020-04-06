Indian Saurashtra Cement resumes cement production in Gujarat

06 April 2020

As the impact of COVID-19 appears to be subsiding in India, the domestic cement industry is planning to resume cement production with the state government's permission under all possible precaution measures. Saurashtra Cement has informed Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd on 5 April that the company has received permission from the state government of Gujarat in accordance with the guidelines of the central government. India's federal government said that production units with the need for a continuous process may continue to operate after obtaining permission from the state government.



Accordingly, the 1.5Mta Ranavav cement plant is partially operational and has commenced production of clinker from today in compliance with the permission received from the government.



Further, the company has also framed policy for the safety and wellbeing of workers and will comply with the directives being issued by the central, state government and local administration.



Earlier, the Saurashtra Cement suspended operations at its Ranavav plant in compliance with the nationwide lockdown from 25 March 2020 and the directives issued by the central and state government to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.



The overall impact upon the Saurashtra Cement's operations is difficult to assess at present but would be reflected in company financial results, if any, in future, experts said.

