DG Khan Cement resumes production at Khofli site

06 April 2020

Pakistan will decide on 14 April, whether to allow the gradual opening of non-essential industries under full preventive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Provincial governments are also contemplating opening of part of their industry. However, the country's cement industry has already received the government's go-ahead to start production.



The cement industry had been hit hard by measures taken by federal and provincial governments to stop the spread. As a result, some manufacturers had started to shut down their production as domestic and overseas demand declined.



DG Khan Cement has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on 6 April that following the relaxation of lockdown guidance by the authorities to the construction industry, the company has resumed production of 2.11Mt at its plant site at Khofli Sattai, Dera Ghazi Khan. However, the timing of the restart of the other closed plant in Khairpur, Tehsil Kallar Kahar, Chakwal District, was not mentioned in bourse filling.

