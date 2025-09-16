Advertisement

A fire broke out shortly before 20h on 15 September at the alternative fuel storage next to the kiln at the Cementos Alfa plant in Mataporquera, Spain.

Firefighters from the Cantabria Emergency Service and Civil Guard officers were dispatched to the factory and by 20.35h, the fire was extinguished. The company reported that there was no “significant material damage” or injuries.

Cementos Alfa is a subsidiary of Grupo Cementos Portland Valderrivas, which has installed a 0.83Mta integrated plant at the location.