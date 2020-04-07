Trading of cement scripts still suspended in Bangladesh

07 April 2020

The trading of seven leading cement firms' scripts in two stock exchanges of Bangladesh are suspended due to measures taken by the Dhaka government to stop the spread of coronavirus across the country.



No trading was held from 26 March in shares of Aramit Cement Ltd, Confidence Cement Ltd, HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Ltd, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd, Meghna Cement Mills Ltd, MI Cement Factory Ltd and Premier Cement Mills Ltd.



The Bangladesh's two bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), will remain closed until 14 April as the government extended the holiday to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The government on last Sunday issued a new circular, extending the general holiday for all public and private offices until 14 April, including weekly and special holiday. Earlier, the government announced all public and private offices from 26 March to 4 April.



Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has increased the relief package as Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday announced stimulus packages to the tune of BDT727.500bn (US$323.9m) to counter the adverse effects of coronavirus on the country's economy.

Published under