Cement companies asked to unload product from freight trains

08 April 2020

Indian cement companies are being asked to unload cement bags from freight trains so they can be used for essential commodities, according to the Deccan Herald. Reports suggest that around 300 trains full of cement bags are lying idle, as the construction business comes to a standstill amid the country’s lockdown period.



Since railway officials had waived off demurrage fees and wharfage charges during the crisis, the companies were not losing any money. However, the trains are now in demand to move essential goods such as fresh food, grains, salt and sugar.

