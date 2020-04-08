Shiva Cement scales down cement production in India

India-based Shiva Cement Ltd has informed the Bombay Stock Exchange on 6 April that in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, including India, the company has been taking various precautionary measures to ensure the safety and health of the employees and their families, at its offices and manufacturing location in Orissa, eastern coast of India.



However, the company has scaled down its manufacturing operations following the nationwide lockdown in the country and various advisories/directives issued by local municipal corporation, state and central governments that take into account the evolving scenario of complete lockdown with exception to certain specified essential activities. Therefore, the capacity utilisation is expected to fall significantly during this lockdown period.



The company is operating an integrated cement plant with a cement production capacity of 1.32Mta and clinker production capacity of 1.15Mta.

