Maple Leaf Cement restores its plant operations at Punjab in Pakistan

08 April 2020

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCFL) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd that it has resumed its production operations at its plant located at Iskanderabad, Dist Mianwali, in Punjab, on 7 April.



This was possible due to the government's allowed relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown for the construction industry, said Company Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf, in the bourse filling.



The plant had temporarily suspended its operations recently in the light of government instruction to control the spread of the coronavirus. It has three production lines, having capacity of 5.67Mta in Punjab.

Published under