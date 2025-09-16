Advertisement

Cement demand in Bolivia advanced 14.4 per cent YoY to 371,762t in July 2025 when compared with July 2024 when demand reached 325,082t, according to the national statistics institute, INE.

In Santa Cruz, demand advanced significantly by 15.6 per cent to 99,841t in July 2025 from 86,332t in July 2024. La Paz noted robust growth of 5.6 per cent YoY to 93,375t in July 2025 when compared with 88,386t in the year-ago period. The Cochabamba market saw a strong expansion of 15.8 per cent YoY to 89,522t from 77,289t in July 2024. In Chuquisaca demand increased 24.2 per cent to 29,283t from 23,558t while in Tarija growth of 30.7 per cent was reported as consumption rose to 24,510t from 18,759t. The smaller markets of Oruro and Potosí reported a 7.9 and 7.5 per cent growth, respectively, resulting in a demand of 12,934t and 12,751t, respectively. In July 2024 demand in Oruro reached 11,982t while in Potosí, it stood at 11,858t. The smaller Beni market saw the strongest growth at 59.8 per cent from 4538t in July 2024 to 7251t one year later. However, in the country’s smallest market, Pando, demand contracted by 3.2 per cent YoY to 2295t from 2370t.

January-July 2025

In the first seven months of 2025 Bolivian cement consumption saw a 0.6 per cent uptick to 2,252,516t from 2,238,636t in the 7M24.

The La Paz market was the largest in the 7M25, with consumption up 13 per cent YoY to 626,852t from 554,574t in the 7M24. However, the Cochabamba region reported a 5.4 per cent decline in demand to 572,589t from 605,509t. In Santa Cruz consumption fell by 5.1 per cent YoY to 549,126t in the 7M25 from 578,713t in the 7M24. In Chuquisaca, sales were down by 6.8 per cent YoY to 136,584t from 146,572t in the 7M24, but in Tarija 124,731t of cement were sold, up 5.6 per cent YoY from 118,062t. The Potosí market expanded by 12.1 per cent YoY to 108,261t in the January-July 2025 period from 96,613t. Demand in Oruro was down 14.8 per cent YoY to 85,391t from 100,272t over the same period, but Beni reported a 27.7 per cent advance in sales to 34,025t from 26,653t and a similar increase was reported for Pando. There, sales increased 28.2 per cent YoY to 14,956t from 11,668t over the same period.