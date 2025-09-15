Advertisement

Vietnam exported 2.66Mt of cement and clinker worth US$107m in June, up 15.2 per cent in volume and 20.6 per cent in value YoY, according to the latest figures from the government’s National Statistics Office (NSO).

In the first six months of this year, Vietnam earned US$630m from exporting 16.81Mt of cement and clinker, up 4.4 per cent YoY in value and 6.7 per cent YoY in volume. In 2024, Vietnam earned US$1.14bn from exporting 29.67Mt of cement and clinker, down 14.2 per cent YoY in value and 5.1 per cent YoY in volume.