The Myanmar Cement Manufacturers Association (MCMA) held its fourth coordination meeting of 2025 at the Ministry of Industry’s office in Nay Pyi Taw on 9 September, addressing challenges faced by the sector following recent earthquakes in Mandalay.

Union Minister for Industry Dr Charlie Than, in his opening remarks, acknowledged that several domestic cement plants sustained damage during the quake, leading to temporary production halts and a surge in prices. He noted, however, that swift cooperation between the MCMA, government ministries, and industry stakeholders enabled factories to resume operations promptly, restoring market stability and bringing cement prices back to normal levels.

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to integrate cement production technology into vocational and technical education, aiming to build a skilled workforce capable of supporting the sector’s long-term resilience and innovation.

The meeting brought together senior industry officials, factory representatives, and ministry leaders to discuss recovery measures, operational challenges, and future growth plans. Later in the day, the Project Supervision Committee convened, where progress reports on completed tasks and upcoming initiatives were presented.

Dr Charlie Than reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable and competitive cement industry, resilient against future disruptions.