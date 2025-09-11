Advertisement

Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has received the 2025 Outstanding Trade Association Award from the Ministry of Commerce for the third consecutive year, recognising its leadership in guiding the sector towards Net Zero 2050 in line with Thailand’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0.

TCMA chairman Dr. Chana Poomee said that limiting global warming to 1.5°C is both a responsibility and an opportunity. He noted that organisations adopting low-carbon pathways can strengthen stakeholder trust, meet sustainability demands, gain a competitive edge and ensure long-term growth.

Since launching its Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap in 2022, TCMA has advanced multiple decarbonisation initiatives. These include the development and nationwide adoption of low-carbon hydraulic cement, transition to clean and low-carbon energy, and the deployment of carbon value creation technologies. It also leads the Saraburi Sandbox Low Carbon City project, a collaborative public-private-people model linking international technology and green finance to accelerate emissions reduction.

Dr. Chana said the award highlighted TCMA’s strong governance, service quality and commitment to industry transformation. He added that decarbonising the manufacturing sector will open new markets for green products, spur innovation, attract investment, and enhance Thailand’s competitiveness while contributing to sustainable economic growth.