The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) reported mixed trends in building materials for August 2025, with cement prices inching higher while steel costs fell on an annual basis.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the unit price index of cement rose between 0.1 per cent and 1.1 per cent MoM, led by Pahang (1.1 per cent), Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan (1.0 per cent). Sand prices also increased slightly, with the highest rise in Perak (0.5 per cent).

Ordinary Portland cement rose 0.1 per cent to MYR23.85 per 50kg bag (US$5.65), supported by firmer production costs and tighter supply.