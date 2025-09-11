Advertisement

Cement sales in Brazil slipped 2.5 per cent to 6Mt in August 2025 from 6.154Mt in August 2024, according to the country’s cement association, SNIC.

The association attributed the drop to uncertainty as household debt remains high despite an increase in wages and record numbers of formal jobs. However, consumer confidence declined again in August and a high interest rates of 15 per cent continues to impact financing. The real estate market reported a 6.8 per cent drop in launches in the 2Q25 and the Minha Casa, Minha Vida programme also saw a drop of 15.5 per cent in launches.

Markets across Brazil contracted with the southeast reporting a 2.1 per cent YoY drop in sales to 2.754Mt in August 2025 from 2.813Mt. Sales in the northeast saw a 0.6 per cent downtick to 1.263Mt from 1.27Mt over the same period while in the south the decline was the most pronounced at 6.9 per cent to 0.94Mt from 1.01Mt. In the central-west sales decreased by 0.7 per cent YoY to 0.745Mt from 0.75Mt and in the country’s smallest market, the north, there was a 4.2 per cent YoY drop to 0.298Mt from 0.311Mt.

Exports from Brazil were down 16.7 per cent YoY to 5000t in August 2025 from 6000t in the prior-year period.

January-August 2025

Domestic cement sales in the first eight months of 2025 increased 2.8 per cent YoY to 44.139Mt from 42.943Mt in the 8M24.

The southeast saw a 1.4 per cent uptick to 20.2Mt in the 8M25 from 19.918Mt while in the northeast, dispatches showed robust growth of six per cent to 9.306Mt from 8.78Mt over the same period. In the south sales improved by 3.5 per cent YoY to 7.428Mt from 7.176Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year. Off-take in the central-west was moderate at 1.7 per cent to 5.113Mt fro 5.026Mt while in the north the market expanded by 2.4 per cent YoY to 2.092Mt from 2.043Mt in the 8M24.

Exports saw a 4.4 per cent uptick to 47,000t in the 8M25 from 45,000t in the 8M24.