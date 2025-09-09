Advertisement

MSM Group, led by chairman Muazzam Mairawani, has announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art cement plant in Kebbi State costing about NGN900bn (US$600m) per phase, marking a bold entry into Nigeria’s cement sector. The project, structured in clusters, is expected to deliver a total production capacity of 12Mta, potentially positioning MSM as a serious challenger to Dangote, BUA Cement and Lafarge Africa.

The initiative is being developed in partnership with the Kebbi State Government and is projected to generate 45,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting the local economy. At the signing ceremony, Governor Nasir Idris described the project as a “lifeline for thousands of unemployed youth and women,” pledging full government support to ensure its success.

Founded in 2011, MSM Group operates across oil and gas, logistics, fintech, agriculture, and cement. In the energy sector, it controls Oil Mining Lease (OML) 98, where it doubled proven reserves from 118 million to 244 million barrels within six months.

The cement project coincides with MSM’s pending US$225m IPO in the United States through its MSM Frontier Capital subsidiary, aimed at raising funds for roughly US$2.7bn in annual investments across Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure sectors.

Analysts suggest MSM’s entry could reshape market dynamics by introducing fresh competition against entrenched players. Dangote Cement currently operates with a capacity of about 52Mt, while BUA Cement has 20Mt and the recently-acquired Lafarge Africa on 10.5Mt. MSM’s planned rollout, if successful, may drive competitive pricing and improve supply in a market often criticised for high costs and limited options.





