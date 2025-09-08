Advertisement

Argentinian cement consumption slipped 0.4 per cent YoY and 0.2 per cent MoM to 886,079t in August 2025 from 889,908t in August 2024 and 887,586t in July 2025, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. Of this total, 298t were imported in August 2025, down from 509t in the equivalent period of the previous year.

Domestic production in August 2025 totalled 889,321t, down 0.4 per cent YoY and 0.2 per cent MoM from 892,739t in August 2024 and 890,776 in July 2025. The country’s producers exported 3541t of cement in August 2025, up six per cent from 3340t in August 2024.

January-August 2025

In the first eight months of 2025, Argentina’s cement market expanded by 8.2 per cent YoY to 6.546Mt from 6.051Mt in the 8M24.

To bridge the domestic demand-supply gap, 1597t of cement was imported in this year’s first eight months, down 7.3 per cent YoY from 3028t.

Argentinian producers increased their dispatches by 8.4 per cent YoY to 6.594Mt in the 8M25 from 6.082Mt in the 8M24. This includes 49,364t of cement exports, up 42.7 per cent YoY from 34,602t.