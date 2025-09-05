Advertisement

Egypt’s government has stepped in to stabilise the cement market after months of soaring prices, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir announcing measures to boost production, curb exports, and enforce transparent pricing.

At an August meeting with cement producers, regulators, and trade bodies, El-Wazir urged factories to cut prices further, ensure steady output, and seek Industrial Development Authority (IDA) approval for any capacity expansions. He also revealed plans to restart eight idle production lines and promote alternative fuels from agricultural and household waste to reduce reliance on imported coal.

The intervention follows a sharp rise in cement prices, which peaked at over EGP5000/t (US$103/t) earlier this year, up from about EGP800 four years ago. Ahmed El-Zeiny, head of the Building Materials Division, blamed “monopolistic practices” and deliberate production cuts by foreign-owned firms, while industry leader Ahmed Sherine Kereem argued the surge was a temporary demand shock.

Recent state actions, including cement injections by state-owned producers, have already helped prices ease by nearly 20 per cent. Still, officials warn that stronger oversight is needed to prevent market manipulation, ensure consumer protection, and support Egypt’s growing construction and export demand.