BUA Group has strongly condemned a deadly ambush on 5 September near its cement facility in Okpella, Edo State. The incident claimed the lives of eight Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives and a civilian driver, and resulted in the abduction of a Chinese national working at the BUA Cement plant.

“BUA is deeply saddened by the attack of Friday, 5 September 2025, in which eight operatives of the NSCDC and a civilian driver lost their lives near our Okpella facility in Edo State,” the company declared. BUA conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the NSCDC, and the Nigerian government, and extended wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

According to BUA, the NSCDC team was escorting five Chinese expatriates back to the company’s base after a routine patrol. The convoy was violently ambushed by armed assailants. Four expatriates were rescued, one was abducted, and four NSCDC operatives were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment.

BUA affirmed that it is collaborating closely with security agencies “to ensure the safe return of the abducted and to bring the perpetrators to justice,” and reiterated that the safety of its people and host communities remains paramount.

In parallel, the NSCDC has mourned its fallen personnel, offering full honors, medical support, and comfort to families, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting national infrastructure. Its leadership has pledged to hunt down those responsible and recover the abducted expatriate.