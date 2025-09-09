Advertisement

Cemex UK has announced a pioneering partnership with The Pallet LOOP to introduce reusable pallets for its bagged cement products, marking a first in the UK cement sector.

From October 2025, Rugby Cement’s core packed product range will be delivered on LOOP’s distinctive green pallets, which are designed for recovery, repair, and reuse. The initiative forms part of Cemex’s “Future in Action” strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through climate action, circularity, and sustainable resource management.

“This is a significant step forward for the cement industry,” said Vicki Elliott, National Sales Manager for Bagged Cement at Cemex UK. “By integrating this solution, we’re reducing waste, cutting carbon, and helping customers make more sustainable choices.”

The Pallet LOOP, an award-winning circular economy scheme for construction logistics, tackles the industry’s reliance on single-use pallets—less than 10% of which are traditionally reused, generating more than 250,000 tonnes of waste annually. LOOP pallets are FSC-certified, built for multiple trips, and supported by a nationwide collection service that provides financial incentives for returns.

Cemex will initially adopt the system for its Premium Cement, High Strength, and Sulphate products, with plans to expand across its full portfolio in future phases.