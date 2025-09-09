Advertisement

According to the cement producers’ association, APC, Moroccan cement demand increased 6.5 per cent YoY to 1,347,858t in August 2025 when compared with August 2024, when 1,265,105t was dispatched by APC members Asment de Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc, LafargeHolcim Maroc and Novacim.

However, the country’s largest market, the wholesale segment, reported a 3.6 per cent drop in dispatches to 697,043t in August 2025 from 723,328t in August 2024. The decline was offset by other domestic cement segments. Ready-mix concrete sales are up 28.3 per cent YoY to 379,596t from 295,920t while prefabricated products saw a 10.3 per cent increase in dispatches to 132,074t from 119,738t. The building segment reported a 3.7 per cent uptick to 43,956t from 42,388t and infrastructure-related sales improved 13.3 per cent YoY to 89,107t from 78,633t over the same period. The country’s smallest market segment, mortars expanded by 20.6 per cent to 6083t in August 2025 from 5043t in the equivalent period of the previous year.

January-August 2025

In the first eight months of 2025, Moroccan cement deliveries advanced 10.4 per cent YoY to 9.636t from 1.265t in the 8M25.

The wholesale segment saw dispatches expand by 4.3 per cent YoY to 5.273Mt in the 8M25 from 5.057Mt in the year-ago period. Dispatches to the ready-mix concrete segment were reported at 2.428Mt from 1.928Mt, up 25.9 per cent – showing the strongest growth of all market segments. Prefabricated product dispatches advanced 16.8 per cent YoY to 0.984Mt from 0.842Mt in the 8M24, but deliveries to the building segment slipped 0.2 per cent YoY to 0.28Mt. The infrastructure market saw growth of 8.5 per cent YoY to 0.628Mt in the 8M25 from 0.578Mt while in mortars there was a 2.7 per cent uptick to 0.044Mt from 0.042Mt.