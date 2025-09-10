Advertisement

Ricardo de Pablos, CEO of Holcim España, has been unanimously elected president of Oficemen, the association representing Spain’s cement manufacturers, during the organisation’s latest board meeting. He succeeds Alan Svaiter, CEO of Votorantim Cimentos, who held the position since September 2023.

According to Oficemen’s statement, de Pablos will spearhead new initiatives aimed at strengthening the industry’s performance both domestically and abroad, while addressing the sector’s climate neutrality goals. His leadership is set to prioritize decarbonisation and the acceleration of a circular economy as fundamental elements for enhancing industry competitiveness.

In the coming weeks, Oficemen plans to unveil its "Hoja de Ruta para la Neutralidad Climática de la Industria Cementera Española," a strategic roadmap featuring ambitious climate targets for 2030 and extended goals toward 2040.

De Pablos holds an Industrial Engineering degree from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, an Executive MBA from Instituto de Empresa, and has completed leadership programs at IESE Business School, IMD in Switzerland, and INSEAD in France. With more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience across Europe, he has been with Holcim España since 2005 and has served as its CEO since September 2024.