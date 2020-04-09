Dalmia Cement Bharat announces COVID-19 relief plans

India’s Dalmia Cement Bharat has contributed INR20m (US$262,742) to the Odisha relief fund to help support the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere, the company has distributed dry food packets to over 900 families in villages near Biswali, Odisha. Seven days of grocery shopping has been supplied to 650 families in and around Rajgangpur, while the company has also provided assistance for stranded truck drivers, helpers and the homeless.

Furthermore, the company has teamed up with the local Member of Legislative Assembly for Rajgangpur to feed 8800 local people.

Dalmia Bharat Group had already committed INR250m to the PM-CARES Fund and dedicated their schools, playgrounds, guest houses and technical centres as facilities for tackling COVID-19 cases.

