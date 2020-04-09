Georgia's building materials companies continue production

09 April 2020

Georgia’s government has published a list of industries that can continue to work in compliance with epidemiological safety rules, with construction companies and building material manufacturers included in the list, reports Trend News. According to the decision, infrastructure projects will continue throughout the country.

Paata Nikvashvili, director of Magnum Group, says the company's main task is to provide infrastructure and construction projects with cement.

"From the beginning of coronavirus outbreak, our work was not being banned, and we were not included in the list of the sectors of the economy required to stop operating by the decision of the government. We got permission to continue working that is very important amid ongoing infrastructure projects. We supply materials without which they can’t be carried out," says Mr Nikvashvili.

The director of Magnum Group also noted that demand for cement remains the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published under