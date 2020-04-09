Switzerland prepares to lower NOx limits

The Swiss Federal Department of the Environment has published a review of the country’s air protection ordinance, in which it plans to lower the limit values for NO x by more than half – from 500 to 200mg/m3. The revision of the legislation is in consultation until 20 August 2020.



The step will require the country’s cement plants to adapt their emission control process to meet the new legislation.



At Ciments Vigier, Director Oliver Barbery said the industry had been preparing for it for some time as it was “an expected development”.

