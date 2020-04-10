Offloading of clinker continues at Chittagong Port in Bangladesh

Offloading of imported raw materials for the cement industry continues at the Chittagong Port of Bangladesh (CPA), even as the port suffers container storage congestion.



According to the CPA, 22 vessels are currently at outer anchorage at the port, each laden with more than 45,000t to 50,000t of clinker, while seven of them are unloading cargoes and able to work without interruption.



Vessel crew are being checked as per health and safety guidelines set by the port authorities.



The other vessels laden with coal and other raw materials for the cement industry are also waiting for their turn to offload cargoes.

