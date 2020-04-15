Indian industries look for lockdown exit strategy

15 April 2020

While many Indian industries were preparing strategies for a partial lifting of the country’s lockdown, some members of the cement industry were reportedly aiming to wait an additional week before deciding whether to resume operations.



"There are two issues – demand for cement is not there as construction is put on hold and all expenses of capex are getting deferred. Secondly, there is a big issue on logistics," said H M Bangur, managing director of Shree Cement. In addition, Mr Bangur noted that some workers were unwilling to visit the factory.



However, as of today, Prime Minister Modi extended the Indian lockdown until 3 May.

