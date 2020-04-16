Eagle Materials appoints new board member

USA-based Eagle Materials has appointed Mary Ricciardello to its board of directors. Ms Ricciardello’s previous experience includes seven years on the board of US Concrete.

“We are extremely pleased to have Mary join our board. Mary is a proven leader and will be a great complement to the strong leaders on our board today. The addition of Mary to the board is also timely in that it provides additional flexibility in light of prospective board needs as we plan for the separation of Eagle Materials into two publicly traded companies,” said Mike Nicolais, board chairman.

