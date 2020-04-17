JK Lakshmi Cement seeks government approval to resume its Indian production

JK Lakshmi Cement has informed Indian Stock Exchanges on 16 April that the company is seeking necessary approvals from the relevant state government authorities to resume operations at its various plant locations. The company is also closely monitoring the situation and will take requisite steps in accordance with the directions issued by central and state government, from time to time.



The company has put in place the required safety measures for the workers and employees at the plants in line with the guidelines issued by the authorities to contain spread of COVID-19.



Meanwhile, on the basis of permission received from the Government of Gujarat, the company's grinding units at Kalol and Surat have become partially operational. The company has taken all necessary safety measures for the personnel working there.



JK Lakshmi Cement is one of the pioneers of the cement industry in India and entered the industry in 1982 with a 0.5Mta plant in Sirohi district, Rajasthan. The company has since expanded its capacity to 13.3Mta. Its manufacturing facilities include grinding units in six states across northern, western and eastern parts of India.







