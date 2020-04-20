Ambuja Cements seeks production start from 20 April

ICR Newsroom By 20 April 2020

LafargeHolcim subsidiary Ambuja Cements plans to start production in phases at its plants across India from 20 April and is seeking government approval. The company had suspended operations on 23 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The company is taking steps to adhere to the standard operating procedure for social distancing mandated by the government in the new guidelines issued by the government on 15 April, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The company is seeking necessary permissions/approvals from the relevant government authorities for resumption of operations at various locations from April 20, 2020, in a phased manner.

"The operations at various locations will be resumed in full compliance of the said order and conditions/directives as may be mentioned in the approval by the relevant government authorities," it said.

Ambuja Cements operated five integrated cement plants and eight grinding units with a total cement capacity of 29.65Mta.

