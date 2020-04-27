Uzbekistan set to temporarily suspend cement imports

Foreign trade restrictions are expected to be introduced in Uzbekistan from 1 May 2020, as a reaction to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Uzbekistan Daily.

As a result, from 1 May to 31 December 2020 the export of raw materials for the production of medical products and the import of cement products are going to be temporarily suspended.

The country has recently seen a sharp drop in cement demand due to work at many construction sites having stopped. However, based on external and internal markets alongside the progress of the pandemic in the country, the restrictions may be lifted early.

The Cabinet of Ministers for Uzbekistan will look to prevent an artificial increase in domestic prices for cement products and raw materials for medical products.

