JK Cement receives permission to restart operations

India’s JK Cement has received permission from the relevant authorities to commence operations at its Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana sites, alongside work at its new project in Gujarat.
As a result, operations have partially resumed or are being resumed after starting all necessary safety measures for staff, said the company.
