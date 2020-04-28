CemNet.com » Cement News » JK Cement receives permission to restart operations

JK Cement receives permission to restart operations

28 April 2020


India’s JK Cement has received permission from the relevant authorities to commence operations at its Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana sites, alongside work at its new project in Gujarat.

As a result, operations have partially resumed or are being resumed after starting all necessary safety measures for staff, said the company.

