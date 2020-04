Qizilqumsement reports 78% surge in net profit

30 April 2020

Uzbekistan’s Qizilqumsement, the country’s largest producer, reported a 78.3 per cent increase in net profit to US$6.8m in the first quarter of 2020, according to Trend News.

Net revenue advanced 16.7 per cent YoY to US$43.4m in the 1Q20, while gross profit was up 6.8 per cent to US$14.4m.

Published under