Aker Solutions' carbon capture technology approved by DNV GL

30 April 2020

DNV GL, the technical advisor to the oil and gas industry, has approved as qualified, technology for a full-scale demonstration project in Norway to remove carbon emissions at the Brevik cement plant.



Gassnova, the Norwegian state’s agency for implementation of carbon capture and storage projects, initiated the project that will apply carbon capture technology developed by Aker Solutions at HeidelbergCement's Norcem cement plant in Brevik.



Aker Solutions' post-combustion technology is intended to capture and liquefy 400,000tpa of the released CO 2 at the Norcem plant. Once the technology is applied this will contribute to Norway's target of becoming a low-emission society by 2050.



DNV GL engaged with Norcem and Aker Solutions to verify the application of DNV GL's recommended practices DNVGL-RP-A203 Technology Qualification and DNVGL-RP-J201 Qualification procedures for CO 2 capture technology at the plant.



Arve Johan Kalleklev, regional manager Norway and Eurasia, DNV GL – Oil & Gas, said: "Carbon capture, and subsequent storage, is currently the only technology that can achieve significant reductions in CO 2 emissions from industrial processes. Carbon capture can play a vital part in decarbonsing our planet. DNV GL's qualification review of Aker Solutions' technology is a great example of how we engage to enable implementation of this crucial technology."



As a result of the qualification procedure review, DNV GL issued a 'Statement of Qualified Technology' for Aker Solutions' carbon capture and heat recovery technology, applicable for the conditions at the Norcem Brevik cement plant.



Per Brevik, director of sustainability and alternative fuels in HeidelbergCement Northern Europe, states: "Aker Solutions have tested their technology at Norcem Brevik for 18 months. Their world class expertise, systematic work and the promising results from pilot testing in Brevik give us confidence that realisation of the full-scale capture plant will be successful. Based on the third-party technology qualification professionally executed by DNV GL, we trust that the project risk related to novel technology elements is low."



The Norcem Brevik carbon capture plant forms part of Europe’s first industrial demonstration of CO 2 capture, transport and storage. The captured CO 2 is to be transported and injected into a CO 2 storage site offshore Norway, developed by the Equinor-headed Northern Lights consortium.

