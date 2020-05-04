Indian cement prices may increase this week

An INR20 (US$0.26) price hike on all grades of cement in India could take place on Friday, according to The New Indian Express. Before the increase, the price of a 50kg cement bag rests between INR300-80 depending on the grade.

Some producers are reporting that, following the permission to start-up operations again, it will take time to scale up production because of the lack of the required workforce, raw materials and transportation, amongst other reasons. However, since wages and other expenses need to be paid despite the low production, there has had to be an increase in prices.

