PPC announces operational update for April

04 May 2020

PPC has released an update for its African operations during April. PPC Barnet in the DRC has been able to continue to operate and is expected to produce similar volumes compared to the same period last year.



Cimerwa and PPC Zimbabwe have also partially resumed operations in Rwanda and Zimbabwe, respectively, in the second half of April. Cement sales volumes in these countries are expected to be around 15-20 per cent of the volumes sold in April 2019.



Overall sales volumes in South Africa during the month are expected to be around 95 per cent lower compared to April 2019, due to the stringent lockdown measures imposed by the government. However, PPC South Africa is preparing to start operations in line with the risk-based regulations and related risk levels announced by the government on 25 April 2020.



Elsewhere, the company has announced the appointment of Ronel van Dijk as its permanent CFO, following on from her appointment as interim CFO on 1 November 2019.

