Holcim Philippines funds local hospitals in COVID-19 fight

04 May 2020

To contribute to the Philippine's fight against COVID-19, Holcim Philippines Inc is donating part of its corporate citizenship budget for funds towards medical supplies for hospitals assigned to treat coronavirus patients and relief items to its affected communities.



The company has allocated a substantial share of the budget for corporate citizenship programme Holcim Helps to buy protective equipment such as surgical masks, respirators and face shields to be donated to the Lung Center of the Philippines (Quezon City) and Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Caloocan City). Approximately 1500 families and government front line workers have benefitted from the first batch of distribution completed as of 14 April.



Holcim President and CEO, John Stull, said: "Holcim Philippines is one with the country in fighting COVID-19. We are very proud of our people who are actively contributing to their communities and the country in pushing back against this disease. Guided by our overarching value of Health and Safety, our company has taken actions to support the efforts to contain the spread of the disease and ensure the well-being of our people, partners and our communities.



"Holcim Philippines will continue to support the country's efforts against COVID-19 and follow the guidance of health authorities on this matter. Our thoughts go to everyone affected by this. We wish everyone safety and good health in these trying times."

