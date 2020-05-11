Arabian Cement sees 22% rise in profit

Saudi-based Arabian Cement Co has recorded a 21.6 per cent increase in net profit to SAR45.1m (US$12.03m) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to SAR37.1m in the year-ago period.
The company also reported an 8.2 per cent YoY rise in quarterly sales to SAR204.6m from SAR189.1m.
Saudi-based Arabian Cement Co has recorded a 21.6 per cent increase in net profit to SAR45.1m (US$12.03m) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to SAR37.1m in the year-ago period.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email