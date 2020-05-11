CemNet.com » Cement News » Arabian Cement sees 22% rise in profit

Arabian Cement sees 22% rise in profit

Arabian Cement sees 22% rise in profit
11 May 2020


Saudi-based Arabian Cement Co has recorded a 21.6 per cent increase in net profit to SAR45.1m (US$12.03m) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to SAR37.1m in the year-ago period.

The company also reported an 8.2 per cent YoY rise in quarterly sales to SAR204.6m from SAR189.1m.

