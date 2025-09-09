Advertisement

Quang Ninh Cement Co’s Lam Thach plant in Halong Bay region, northern Vietnam, is the first cement plant in the country’s cement industry to have received both CE and NF certification for its products.

The company’s CEM I 52.5N CE PM CP2 NF Portland cement achieved CE certification in 2016, but upgraded its certification to pass the requirements of NF 002:2023, NFP 15-317:2023 and NFP 15-318:2023 certifications for high-performance cements suitable for sea works and pre-cast concrete.

To help achieve these quality milestones, Quang Ninh Cement called in the expertise of Switzerland-based consulting company Quadra Trading Ltd to strengthen product performance and obtain international ISO 17025 accreditation for its plant laboratory to meet the requirements set by NF.

In addition, the cement produce at Lam Thach also meets the SABPS Standard (South Africa), ASTM-150 standard (USA) and AS3972 (Australia). Filippino and Vietnamese standards compliance has also been noted.

The new certifications will enable the cement producer to compete with top European cement producers in the export markets, said the company in a statement. Lam Thach received a first UK order in July for its CEM I 52.5 N CE PM CP2 NF cement.