GCC signs wind power agreement with Black Hills Energy

Grupo Cementos Chihuahua (GCC) has signed a power purchasing agreement (PPA) with Black Hills Energy to supply GCC’s Rapid City cement plant with half of its power requirements in the next 15 years.
By choosing low-cost renewable energy resources to power our business, we’re able to advance our business goals and sustainability objectives while also supporting the expansion of affordable, renewable energy development in the region,” said Ron Henley, GCC’s US division president. “Clean energy is good for the planet and good for our company.”
Black Hills Energy will build a wind power facility in 2020 to supply the energy. The Corriedale Wind Energy Project near Cheyenne, Wyoming, is expected to generate electricity by the 1Q21.
The use of wind energy will enable GCC to reduce CO2 emissions at its Rapid City plant by around 50,000tpa.
