UNTHA Iberia delivers shredder for Geocycle's Albox facility

Geocycle (LafargeHocim) has received an XR3000C shredder from UNTHA Ibera for its Albox (Almeria) facility for co-processing in Spain. The equipment will help transform 15,000tpa of hazardous solid waste into pretreated waste with the right granulometry for co-processing in cement kilns.
The new shredding line means Geocycle can now convert nationally-produced commercial and industrial waste – including oil/solvent contaminated textiles, plastics, paper and cardboard – into co-processing-ready materials for use at one of LafargeHolcim’s five Spanish cement plants. Producers were previously sending these complex non-recyclable wastes to landfill.
"Now, while working towards a more circular economy for our clients, we can also reduce the CO2 footprint of our plants and move towards less fossil dependent manufacturing," said Geocycle's Operation Manager, Raúl Lannegrand.
Keen to prioritise the safe processing of this low-flashpoint solid waste, Geocycle adjusts the speed of its flexible UNTHA shredder according to the materials being handled at any given point. Therefore, outputs typically range from 4-8tph, with a homogenous particle size of <45-80mm, depending on the specification of the final cement plant. A quick-change cutter system prevents operational disruption when the machine needs to be reconfigured to handle Geocycle’s different applications.
