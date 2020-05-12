UNTHA Iberia delivers shredder for Geocycle's Albox facility

12 May 2020

Geocycle (LafargeHocim) has received an XR3000C shredder from UNTHA Ibera for its Albox (Almeria) facility for co-processing in Spain. The equipment will help transform 15,000tpa of hazardous solid waste into pretreated waste with the right granulometry for co-processing in cement kilns.



The new shredding line means Geocycle can now convert nationally-produced commercial and industrial waste – including oil/solvent contaminated textiles, plastics, paper and cardboard – into co-processing-ready materials for use at one of LafargeHolcim’s five Spanish cement plants. Producers were previously sending these complex non-recyclable wastes to landfill.



"Now, while working towards a more circular economy for our clients, we can also reduce the CO 2 footprint of our plants and move towards less fossil dependent manufacturing," said Geocycle's Operation Manager, Raúl Lannegrand.



Keen to prioritise the safe processing of this low-flashpoint solid waste, Geocycle adjusts the speed of its flexible UNTHA shredder according to the materials being handled at any given point. Therefore, outputs typically range from 4-8tph, with a homogenous particle size of <45-80mm, depending on the specification of the final cement plant. A quick-change cutter system prevents operational disruption when the machine needs to be reconfigured to handle Geocycle’s different applications.

