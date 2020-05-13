LafargeHolcim propose dividened and re-elect board members at AGM

LafargeHolcim shareholders confirmed the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF2.00 per registered share (US$2.06/registered share) of LafargeHolcim Ltd from capital contribution reserves. The dividend is not subject to Swiss withholding tax.



The Annual General Meeting confirmed Beat Hess as chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Except for Paul Desmarais Jr, who did not stand for re-election, all other existing members of the Board were confirmed in office. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the chairman thanked Paul Desmarais, Jr for his great commitment to the company. Professor Dr Philippe Block and Kim Fausing were newly elected to the Board.



The members of the Board of Directors are now as follows: Beat Hess (Chairman), Oscar Fanjul (Vice-Chairman), Philippe Block, Kim Fausing, Colin Hall, Naina Lal Kidwai, Patrick Kron, Adrian Loader, Jürg Oleas, Claudia Sender Ramirez, Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen and Dieter Spälti.



Shareholders also confirmed the following members of the Nomination, Compensation and Governance Committee: Oscar Fanjul, Adrian Loader and Hanne Birgitte Breinbjerg Sørensen. Colin Hall and Claudia Sender Ramirez were newly elected to the Nomination, Compensation and Governance Committee. Mr Fanjul will continue as chairman of the committee.



Shareholders approved the annual report and annual financial statements of the group and of LafargeHolcim Ltd. They also approved the compensation report in an advisory vote. In two separate binding votes shareholders approved the maximum overall amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Board for the period between the 2020 and 2021 Annual General Meetings, and the total maximum amount of compensation to be paid to members of the Executive Committee for the 2021 financial year.

