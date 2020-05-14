MPA releases COVID-19 pocket safety guides

14 May 2020

The Mineral Products Association (MPA) has launched two new sector specific pocket guides, for managers and employees, which are designed to support members in keeping employees, contractors, suppliers and customers safe as site operations adapt to the restrictions of COVID-19 and become COVID secure.



Drawing on expert industry advice and techniques, they have been prepared by the MPA's Health and Safety Committee. The A5-sized guides are based around '10 Rules of Engagement' designed to defend employees at work. A comprehensive Technical Handbook will be available later this week aimed at directors and managers and further resources, including posters, are anticipated.

Nigel Jackson, MPA CEO, said: "Following this guidance will help enable the essential mineral products industry to continue to supply materials to the construction, manufacturing and other key strategic sectors and activities as economic activity increases. This new package of resources demonstrates how the industry is already adapting to be COVID secure. We will update the guidance as new practices and innovations emerge recognising that these are early days and that as we all learn to live and work with the virus new ideas will emerge from within and outside of the sector."

