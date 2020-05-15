Hsing Ta Cement sees 14% decline in revenue

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has seen a 14.3 per cent decline in revenue to TWD1.16bn (US$38.96m) for the January-March 2020 period, against TWD1.36bn in the 1Q19.
The company’s net profit was also down 28.7 per cent to TWD91.34m from TWD128.05m.
Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has seen a 14.3 per cent decline in revenue to TWD1.16bn (US$38.96m) for the January-March 2020 period, against TWD1.36bn in the 1Q19.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email