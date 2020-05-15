CemNet.com » Cement News » Hsing Ta Cement sees 14% decline in revenue

Hsing Ta Cement sees 14% decline in revenue

15 May 2020


Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has seen a 14.3 per cent decline in revenue to TWD1.16bn (US$38.96m) for the January-March 2020 period, against TWD1.36bn in the 1Q19.

The company’s net profit was also down 28.7 per cent to TWD91.34m from TWD128.05m.

